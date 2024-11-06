Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

PAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $69.59.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,319,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,218,000 after purchasing an additional 784,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 509,487 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

