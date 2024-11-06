StockNews.com Upgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to “Hold”

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TCBI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,011.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

