Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

FOLD opened at $11.74 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $253,275. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

