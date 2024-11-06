HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,960.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter worth $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 82.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth $909,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 16.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $908.04 million, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.35.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

