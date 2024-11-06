Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on XMTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,837.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xometry by 57.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Xometry has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

