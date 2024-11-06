Actelis Networks (ASNS) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Actelis Networks to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Actelis Networks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelis Networks -78.75% -5,659.70% -45.96% Actelis Networks Competitors -23.11% -362.70% -5.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Actelis Networks and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Actelis Networks $5.61 million -$6.29 million -0.90 Actelis Networks Competitors $378.41 million -$93.84 million 8.24

Risk and Volatility

Actelis Networks’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Actelis Networks. Actelis Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Actelis Networks has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelis Networks’ competitors have a beta of 1.53, indicating that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Actelis Networks and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actelis Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Actelis Networks Competitors 189 454 956 48 2.52

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 73.47%. Given Actelis Networks’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Actelis Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Actelis Networks competitors beat Actelis Networks on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

