Actelis Networks (ASNS) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Actelis Networks to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Actelis Networks and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Actelis Networks
|-78.75%
|-5,659.70%
|-45.96%
|Actelis Networks Competitors
|-23.11%
|-362.70%
|-5.86%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Actelis Networks and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Actelis Networks
|$5.61 million
|-$6.29 million
|-0.90
|Actelis Networks Competitors
|$378.41 million
|-$93.84 million
|8.24
Risk and Volatility
Actelis Networks has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelis Networks’ competitors have a beta of 1.53, indicating that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Actelis Networks and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Actelis Networks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Actelis Networks Competitors
|189
|454
|956
|48
|2.52
As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 73.47%. Given Actelis Networks’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Actelis Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Actelis Networks competitors beat Actelis Networks on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Actelis Networks
Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Actelis Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actelis Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.