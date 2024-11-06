Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.32.

BRZE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.03. Braze has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $101,480.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,701.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,244.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,453 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $101,480.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,701.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,396. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,724,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after acquiring an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,714,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

