JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $24.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 74,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 148,268 shares during the period. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKS opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.44. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $38.65.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

