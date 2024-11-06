JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $24.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Trading Up 1.1 %
JKS opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.44. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $38.65.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
About JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.
