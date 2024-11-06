Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMNM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Immunome news, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at $760,090.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,090.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,613.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,451 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Immunome by 228.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,774 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Immunome by 26.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,139 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the first quarter valued at $14,660,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the first quarter valued at $10,994,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. Immunome has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.82.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 2,435.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

