Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 3.52. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 291.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,162,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,839,742. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,338,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,101,171.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at $132,839,742. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,610 shares of company stock valued at $19,288,666 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

