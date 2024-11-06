Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mplx Trading Up 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 27.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 68,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. Mplx has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.9565 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

