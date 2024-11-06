Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mplx Trading Up 2.3 %
Mplx stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. Mplx has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mplx Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.9565 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.
