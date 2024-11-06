Head to Head Review: NovelStem International (NSTM) vs. Its Rivals

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NovelStem International to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.
Risk & Volatility
NovelStem International has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares NovelStem International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NovelStem International
|$10,000.00
|-$4.19 million
|-0.30
|NovelStem International Competitors
|$49.55 billion
|$125.40 million
|6.40
Profitability
This table compares NovelStem International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NovelStem International
|-9,166.67%
|N/A
|-73.18%
|NovelStem International Competitors
|-25.06%
|-60.82%
|-0.94%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
29.3% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NovelStem International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NovelStem International
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|NovelStem International Competitors
|88
|811
|1393
|56
|2.60
As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.67%. Given NovelStem International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovelStem International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
NovelStem International rivals beat NovelStem International on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
NovelStem International Company Profile
NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.
