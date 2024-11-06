Nova (NVMI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Nova has set its Q3 guidance at $1.60-1.73 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.600-1.730 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.43. Nova had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $156.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Nova’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nova to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Price Performance

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $181.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Nova has a 12 month low of $98.55 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVMI

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.