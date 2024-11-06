Sunrise Realty Trust (SUNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Sunrise Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Robyn Tannenbaum acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $806,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 302,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,808.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robyn Tannenbaum acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 157,471 shares of company stock worth $2,041,658.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

Featured Stories

