Himax Technologies (HIMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Individual that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.42%. Himax Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.58. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies Company Profile



Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Further Reading

