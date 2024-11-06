Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $91.20 and a one year high of $139.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

