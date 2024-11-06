Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. On average, analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $462.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

