Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,385.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $953.28 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,401.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,399.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile



Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

