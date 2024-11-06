Lucid Group (LCID) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Lucid Group to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lucid Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lucid Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
