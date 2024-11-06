Lucid Group (LCID) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2024

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Lucid Group to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lucid Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cfra set a $2.00 target price on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read More

Earnings History for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.