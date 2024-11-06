Paramount Global (PARA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Paramount Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.57%.

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

