Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 0.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as low as $799.00 and last traded at $799.75. 778,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,049,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $806.14.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $905.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $867.96. The stock has a market cap of $765.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

