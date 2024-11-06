Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 1.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.82. Approximately 4,198,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 38,213,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.97.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $203,776,317.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 937,246,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,142,343.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $203,776,317.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 937,246,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,142,343.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,067,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,518,070. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 390,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $321.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

