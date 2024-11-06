SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SITE Centers traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 290877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SITC. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $5.20. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
