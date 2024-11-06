Galiano Gold (GAU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.
Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Galiano Gold had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of C$87.52 million for the quarter.
Galiano Gold Stock Performance
GAU stock opened at C$2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.20. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$575.50 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Transactions at Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Galiano Gold
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.