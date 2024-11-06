Galiano Gold (GAU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Galiano Gold had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of C$87.52 million for the quarter.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

GAU stock opened at C$2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.20. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$575.50 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Judith Mosely sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$89,595.00. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

