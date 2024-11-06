Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

