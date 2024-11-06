Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $237.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.