IDEAYA Biosciences’ (IDYA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IDYA. Lifesci Capital upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $29.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 800.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

