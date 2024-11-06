InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

InterDigital Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

InterDigital stock opened at $168.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $169.85.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,615.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $99,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,615.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,102.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 50.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

