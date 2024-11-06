Noble Financial Has Pessimistic View of HAYN FY2024 Earnings

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Haynes International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $60.39 on Monday. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $771.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Haynes International

In other Haynes International news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,922.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 67.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

