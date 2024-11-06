B. Riley Comments on Herbalife’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Herbalife in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herbalife’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

NYSE HLF opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $826.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.17. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,200. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $178,250 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife by 139.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,228,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 677,739 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 116,548 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife by 12.4% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

