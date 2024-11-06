FY2024 EPS Estimates for Humana Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $16.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.04. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.15 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.95.

Humana stock opened at $260.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. Humana has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

