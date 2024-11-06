William Blair Has Positive Outlook of ICFI FY2024 Earnings

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for ICF International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.13. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $171.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.05. ICF International has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $178.18.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,805. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,189.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,805. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,285 shares of company stock worth $897,398. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

