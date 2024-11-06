FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Kellanova Issued By DA Davidson

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kellanova in a report released on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now expects that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kellanova’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kellanova’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $6,227,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,753,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,780,691.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $6,227,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,753,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,780,691.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,201,136.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150,064 shares of company stock valued at $92,680,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 529.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.