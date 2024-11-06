FY2024 Earnings Estimate for KYMR Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.04) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.25). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KYMR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,778,000 after purchasing an additional 72,351 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,122,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 996,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.