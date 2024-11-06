Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for LRMR

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.37). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRMR. Baird R W upgraded Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

