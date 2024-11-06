Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LRMR FY2024 Earnings

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of LRMR opened at $7.36 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $469.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 1,379,900 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,884,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

