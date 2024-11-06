Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LRMR FY2024 Earnings

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRMR
Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of LRMR opened at $7.36 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $469.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 1,379,900 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,884,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Larimar Therapeutics
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.