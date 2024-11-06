Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of MGY FY2024 Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 28.88%.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MGY
Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.7 %
Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $181,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.
About Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Magnolia Oil & Gas
- Trading Halts Explained
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.