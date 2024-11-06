FY2024 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Raised by HC Wainwright

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NovoCure in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.95 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Up 0.2 %

NovoCure stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 171.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 480,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 305.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 475,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 358,062 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 309.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 309,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 234.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 431,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 302,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.