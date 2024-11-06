FY2024 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:NTIOF Reduced by Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.68. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.2%

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $95.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.07.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.8081 per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

