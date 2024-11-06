Roth Capital Predicts Weaker Earnings for Universal Display

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OLED stock opened at $180.80 on Monday. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $144.85 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 133.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.