FY2024 EPS Estimates for OneMain Raised by Northland Capmk

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of OneMain in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.57. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

OneMain Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OMF opened at $51.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. OneMain has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in OneMain by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after buying an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 7,566.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after buying an additional 708,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after buying an additional 373,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $17,016,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,362. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,362. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,792 shares of company stock worth $2,032,859 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

