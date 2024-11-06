Critical Review: SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOS and Stronghold Digital Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $92.42 million 0.11 -$3.65 million N/A N/A Stronghold Digital Mining $74.97 million 0.98 -$71.40 million ($4.62) -0.94

SOS has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.9% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SOS and Stronghold Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Stronghold Digital Mining 0 2 1 0 2.33

Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 42.09%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than SOS.

Risk and Volatility

SOS has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Stronghold Digital Mining -7.61% 40.15% 12.99%

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats SOS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

