Head to Head Comparison: Mangoceuticals (MGRX) & Its Rivals

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mangoceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals -1,053.93% -243.34% -200.73% Mangoceuticals Competitors -742.83% -44.76% -34.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $730,000.00 -$9.21 million -0.38 Mangoceuticals Competitors $2.35 billion $61.83 million 14.05

Analyst Recommendations

Mangoceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals. Mangoceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mangoceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals Competitors 39 311 467 149 2.75

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 48.45%. Given Mangoceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mangoceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mangoceuticals has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 3.73, indicating that their average share price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mangoceuticals competitors beat Mangoceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

