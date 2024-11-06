Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $23.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.13.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler Companies assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 227,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 204,396 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Couchbase by 18.1% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 809,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 123,927 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:BASE opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.59.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
