AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $5.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTI. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

AXTI opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $93.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.22.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). AXT had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

