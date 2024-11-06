Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price at $8.81

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIGC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

BigCommerce Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $410.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.99.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.