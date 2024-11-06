Brokerages Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price at $12.55

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.55.
Several research firms have commented on SHLS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
SHLS opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.
