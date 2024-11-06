Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Price at $120.40

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.87.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

