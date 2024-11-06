Brokerages Set MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Price Target at C$18.63

Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Desjardins raised shares of MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MDA Space from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$24.75 on Friday. MDA Space has a 52-week low of C$10.65 and a 52-week high of C$24.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.34 million. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDA Space will post 0.9605084 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50. In other MDA Space news, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50. Also, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total transaction of C$347,017.50. Insiders have sold 199,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,909 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

