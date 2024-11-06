ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$2.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.48.

ECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.95. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$615.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. The firm had revenue of C$79.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$75.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.2446449 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -12.12%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

